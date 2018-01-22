Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Listed as starter Sunday
Murray is listed as the starting point guard for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
It's unclear exactly what the status of regular starter Tony Parker is, but with Murray listed as the starter, it's likely the Frenchman is being held out to rest. With that, Murray should be in line for an extended role Sunday, as he's played 25 minutes per game in the 14 outings he's started at point guard this season.
