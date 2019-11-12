Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Logs 19 minutes in Monday's loss
Murray had four points (1-3 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Murray amassed as many turnovers (four) as points and assists. However, he did contribute across every category except threes. Considering his limited minutes thus far he has been outstanding in the early stages of the season, and Murray will look to bounce back during Wednesday's matchup versus the Timberwolves.
