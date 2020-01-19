Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Logs 22 minutes versus Heat

Murray managed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 win over the Heat.

Murray was able to give it a go despite dealing with an illness. However, he didn't make much of an impact from a statistical perspective and ended up seeing four fewer minutes than backup point guard Derrick White. Coach Gregg Popovich continues to separate the two young guards to promote solid floor spacing, which as a result limits the fantasy value for both. Nevertheless, Murray is clearly the superior option across all formats despite lacking much range as a scorer.