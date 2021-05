Murray scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes Monday against the Jazz.

Murray returned from a one-game absence due to left knee surface. His performance largely fell in line with his season-long averages, making it an unremarkable effort. Murray did struggle with four turnovers -- his highest mark in his last seven contests.