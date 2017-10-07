Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Modest production in 20 minutes Friday

Murray tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason win over the Kings.

Murray is currently slated to open the season as the starting point guard with Tony Parker (quad) on the shelf, and he's turned in two serviceable efforts to open the preseason. The second-year guard is particularly lauded for his defensive proficiency, a skill he put on display again Friday with his trio of blocks. Although he's expected to open games running the point while Parker remains sidelined until approximately late November, veteran Patty Mills could well outpace Murray in playing time while coming off the bench.