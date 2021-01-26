The Spurs matchup against the Pelicans Monday has been postponed due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
This news comes within two hours to tip-off. Apparently, both teams do not have the eight players required to be available for the contest. Murray's next chance to suit up will now come Wednesday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Records second triple-double in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Available for Sunday's game•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable Sunday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Injury likely not serious•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ruled out Friday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Heads to locker room•