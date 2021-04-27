Murray had 25 points (12-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and three steals in Monday's overtime win over Washington.

The Spurs scored at least 30 points in three of four quarters before outlasting the Wizards in the overtime period to hold on for a 146-143 victory. Murray's 17 boards were easily a career high, and he recorded his 13th game of the season with at least three steals. Murray was coming off of a well-rounded, 11-point, seven-rebound, three-steal performance in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.