Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Moves back to end of rotation
Murray tallied zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist across five minutes Monday against Dallas.
Murray's five minutes were a season low because Tony Parker made his season debut Monday against the Mavericks. Murray will likely remain at the end of the rotation since he's buried on the depth chart behind Patty Mills and Tony Parker.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Nabs double-double in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Puts up 16 in start•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting at point guard in Wednesday's opener•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Friday with right hip contusion•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.