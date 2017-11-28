Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Moves back to end of rotation

Murray tallied zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist across five minutes Monday against Dallas.

Murray's five minutes were a season low because Tony Parker made his season debut Monday against the Mavericks. Murray will likely remain at the end of the rotation since he's buried on the depth chart behind Patty Mills and Tony Parker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories