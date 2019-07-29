Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Moving along in recovery

Murray (knee) continues to make strides as he works back from a torn ACL that kept him out of the entire 2018-19 season, RealGM reports. "Everything is looking good," an unnamed Spurs executive said. "We're confident he'll be back. It was so sad, because he was poised to have a big year. But all that talent is still there. He's a great kid who works really hard."

Positivity continues to be the refrain when it comes to Murray, who was on the short list of potential breakout players before a torn ACL in the preseason ended his campaign before it could even begin. All indications are that the rangy 22-year-old will be back at full strength for the start of 2019-20. and he's expected to reclaim his spot as the Spurs' starting point guard -- likely playing alongside Derrick White, who emerged as another capable option over the second half of last season.