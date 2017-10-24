Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Nabs double-double in Monday's win

Murray recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes during a 101-97 win over the Raptors on Monday.

Murray was sensational in Monday's victory as he obtained his first double-double of the season. It marked the second consecutive game in which Murray has reached double figures in rebounds, and he has also had six assists in each of those games. Murray looks like a solid all-around contributor from the point guard position for this season. He may see a small drop in minutes when Tony Parker (quad) returns to the floor, however.