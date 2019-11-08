Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Nears triple-double in win
Murray collected 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 win over the Thunder.
Murray was a man on a mission, piling up counting stats galore while falling two boards shy of a triple-double. He finished with a career high assist total while logging his third double-double through seven appearances this season, and this was actually his highest minute total thus far in 2019-20.
