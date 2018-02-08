Spurs' Dejounte Murray: No timetable for return

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday after the Spurs' 129-81 win over the Suns that there is no timetable for Murray's (ankle) return, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Murray seemed well on his way to a big night before his left leg buckled during a driving layup with five and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. He remained in the game to shoot a pair a free throw before heading to the bench for the remainder of the evening, finishing with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 13 minutes. Murray was later diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, but the severity of the injury might not be known until the Spurs have a chance to send him in for an MRI. At the moment, Murray is looking highly questionable -- at best -- for Saturday's game against the Warriors. His absence for any length of time would open up more minutes at point guard for Tony Parker and Patty Mills.

