Murray is not on the injury report ahead of Monday night's game at Utah, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

A sore knee was the rationale for Murray's absence from Sunday's loss to the Sixers, but it's very possible the Spurs were simply looking to get him some rest on the front end of a back-to-back. The dynamic point guard will be back in action Monday as he goes for his fourth consecutive 20-plus-point effort. Over the last three games, Murray has averaged 23.7 points, 11.7 boards, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 40.3 minutes.