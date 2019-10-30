Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Not on injury report
Murray (rest) is available to play Thursday against the Clippers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Murray was expected to rest during one of the upcoming games on a back-to-back, and it appears that will be Friday's contest. Through the first three games of the season, he's averaging 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals.
