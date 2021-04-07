Murray (foot) will play Wednesday against the Nuggets, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.
As expected, Murray will be back following a one-game absence. Since the start of March, he's averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes.
