Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Operating at full strength
Murray is back at full strength heading into training camp, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Charania included a brief note on Murray in a story published Monday, noting that the Spurs have "raved over" the young guard's work ethic while rehabbing a torn ACL. Murray missed all of last season due to the injury, which he suffered during the preseason, but he was medically cleared last month and is expected to step into a more significant role this season as San Antonio's starting point guard. The 23-year-old is yet to prove he's a consistent shooter, but his elite rebounding and defensive pedigree make him an intriguing fantasy breakout candidate. When we last saw the Washington product in 2017-18, he averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks/steals in just 21.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Medically cleared•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Moving along in recovery•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Recovery proceeding as expected•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Progresses to contact work•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dunks for first time since injury•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...