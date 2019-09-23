Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Operating at full strength

Murray is back at full strength heading into training camp, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania included a brief note on Murray in a story published Monday, noting that the Spurs have "raved over" the young guard's work ethic while rehabbing a torn ACL. Murray missed all of last season due to the injury, which he suffered during the preseason, but he was medically cleared last month and is expected to step into a more significant role this season as San Antonio's starting point guard. The 23-year-old is yet to prove he's a consistent shooter, but his elite rebounding and defensive pedigree make him an intriguing fantasy breakout candidate. When we last saw the Washington product in 2017-18, he averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks/steals in just 21.5 minutes per game.