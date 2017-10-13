Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Friday with right hip contusion
Murray has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs with a right hip contusion.
The injury likely isn't anything serious, as the team is probably taking a cautious approach with the point guard with the start of the regular season less than a week away. In Murray's absence Friday, both Patty Mills and Derrick White are in line to handle majority of the point guard duties.
