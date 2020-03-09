Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out indefinitely with calf strain

Murray has been diagnosed with a calf strain and is without a return timetable, Evan Closky of KENS 5 in San Antonio reports.

Murray apparently picked up the injury at some point during Sunday's loss to the Cavs, though he didn't appear bothered, as he finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in 31 minutes. The Spurs are notoriously withholding when it comes to injuries, so it's very much unclear how much time Murray could miss. This week, the Spurs play Tuesday, Friday and Saturday before finishing out a four-game homestand on Marc. 16 against Memphis.