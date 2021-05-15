Murray (back) is out Saturday against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
The Spurs are locked into the bottom of the play-in tournament, so many of the regulars are getting the day off. Patty Mills, Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker are candidates to see more minutes.
