Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Saturday
Murray will rest Saturday against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Murray continues to sit out the second night of back-to-backs after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL. In his place, Derrick White (foot), Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes could all see more usage.
