Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out with right hip contusion

Murray has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs with a right hip contusion.

The injury likely isn't anything serious, as the team is probably taking a cautious approach with the point guard with the start of the regular season less than a week away. In Murray's absence Friday, both Patty Mills and Derrick White are in line to handle majority of the point guard duties.

