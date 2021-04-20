Murray totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in a 109-94 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Murray scored in double figures with five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists for the fifth time in his last eight games, though his streak of 10 consecutive games with a steal ended. The guard has been a great all-around fantasy player, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game across his last 11 contests.