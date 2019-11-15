Play

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Playing Friday, sitting Saturday

Murray will sit out the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back Saturday against Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Murray is expected to see his usual workload Friday night, and he'll take a seat Saturday as part of his rehab process coming off offseason knee surgery. Derrick White and Patty Mills will be candidates to start Saturday in Murray's absence.

