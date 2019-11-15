Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Playing Friday, sitting Saturday
Murray will sit out the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back Saturday against Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Murray is expected to see his usual workload Friday night, and he'll take a seat Saturday as part of his rehab process coming off offseason knee surgery. Derrick White and Patty Mills will be candidates to start Saturday in Murray's absence.
More News
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Logs 19 minutes in Monday's loss
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Nears triple-double in win
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Posts double-double
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Playing Thursday, sitting out Friday
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Not on injury report
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Strong all-around game in win
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.