Murray (ankle) will play Saturday against the Rockets, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
As expected, Murray will take the court despite left ankle soreness. Across the past five games, Murray is averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Expected to play•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Another double-double•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Collects seven assists in loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Grabs 11 rebounds Wednesday•