Murray (undisclosed) will play and start Saturday's scrimmage against the Nets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The coaching staff was seemingly prepared to rest Murray on Saturday, but he'll end up playing. During the Spurs' first scrimmage against the Bucks, Murray posted 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes.
