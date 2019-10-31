Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Playing Thursday, sitting out Friday

Murray will be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, but he'll sit out Friday against Golden State, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As suggested earlier in the week, the Spurs will limit Murray in back-to-back sets as he's coming off of a torn ACL. Expect him to start at his usual point guard spot Thursday before taking a seat Friday night. In his absence, Derrick White may have a chance to enter the starting lineup against the depleted Warriors.