Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Plays just 18 minutes Tuesday
Murray totaled seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 victory over Houston.
Murray played just 18 minutes despite the game going into double-overtime. Lonnie Walker and Bryn Forbes had the hot hands and head coach Gregg Popovich simply went with what was working down the stretch and into the extra periods. Murray has been disappointing thus far this season and is barely hanging on in 12-team formats. If you are contemplating parting ways with him, no one would really blame you.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...