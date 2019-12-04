Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Plays just 18 minutes Tuesday

Murray totaled seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 victory over Houston.

Murray played just 18 minutes despite the game going into double-overtime. Lonnie Walker and Bryn Forbes had the hot hands and head coach Gregg Popovich simply went with what was working down the stretch and into the extra periods. Murray has been disappointing thus far this season and is barely hanging on in 12-team formats. If you are contemplating parting ways with him, no one would really blame you.