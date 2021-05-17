Murray scored six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns.

Murray returned from a one-game absence that was caused by a back injury, though he didn't perform particularly well. He wasn't aggressive in looking for his shot, and he also failed to shoot the ball well. However, the game was largely meaningless and this close to the regular did nothing to take away from a strong campaign for Murray. He took a large step forward in role by playing a career-high 31.9 minutes per game, which allowed him to set the best marks as a professional in most counting stats while also largely maintaining his efficiency. Murray will be a key player for the Spurs if they hope to make any noise in the playoffs.