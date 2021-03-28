Murray tallied 14 points (7-14 FG), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's win over the Bulls.

The 24-year-old has been contributing across the board over his last four games, averaging 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals in that span. Murray is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and three-pointers in his fourth year in the NBA. He should continue receiving heavy minutes the rest of the way for the eighth-seeded Spurs.