Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Posts double-double
Murray had 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3.5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block during the Spurs' 103-06 loss against the Lakers on Sunday night.
After missing Friday's contest against the Warriors on the road, Murray returned to his starting role and delivered his second double-double of the season. One of the best rebounding guards in the league -- he averages 8.6 boards per game so far -- he has quickly become one of San Antonio's main fantasy contributors due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court on a consistent basis. He will aim to continue his torrid start to the season Tuesday on the road against the Hawks.
