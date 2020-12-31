Murray tallied 29 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

With LaMarcus Aldridge out for Wednesday's contest due to a sore left knee, Murray took on a greater offensive role, hoisting a team-high 19 field-goal attempts (and making 12) en route to a season-high 29 points. He also led the Spurs with seven assists and tied for the team lead with seven boards in the loss. Murray has emerged as a solid all-around contributor in his fourth NBA season, averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 boards and 7.3 dimes through four games.