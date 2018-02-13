Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Probable for Tuesday
Murray is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a sprained left ankle, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Murray missed Saturday's game against the Warriors after suffering a sprained ankle in last Wednesday's win over Phoenix, but it appears as though his appearance on the injury report is just precautionary. Expect Murray to be suited up and full go in the Spurs' final game before they head into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores 12 points in 29 minutes•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will start Monday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable vs. Jazz•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Won't play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: No timetable for return•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Sprains ankle, won't return Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...