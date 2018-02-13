Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Probable for Tuesday

Murray is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a sprained left ankle, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Murray missed Saturday's game against the Warriors after suffering a sprained ankle in last Wednesday's win over Phoenix, but it appears as though his appearance on the injury report is just precautionary. Expect Murray to be suited up and full go in the Spurs' final game before they head into the All-Star break.