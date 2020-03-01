Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Productive in narrow win
Murray had 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, three steals, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 victory over Orlando.
Murray was able to contribute across the board, turning in his most productive effort in over a week. The minutes' have been wildly inconsistent of late, leading to a couple of poor performances. His numbers are far from eye-popping; however, he has been a top 60 player over the past two weeks and should be rostered in most formats.
