Murray collected 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 112-98 loss to Houston.

Murray put together a well-rounded performance despite the loss, giving us a taste of what we could expect to see this season. He has been quietly climbing in many draft scenarios and is now firmly planted as a mid-round target. While he does come with an element of risk, Murray certainly has upside in his toolbag, making him worth a shot in almost every format.