Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Productive in second straight start
Murray had 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3PT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss at Houston.
Murray has started back-to-back games for the Spurs, and he has looked productive on both ends of the court in both contests so he should remain on that role moving forward. His next chance to play will come Thursday at home against the Nets.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Drawing start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Could see expanded minutes•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Impresses off bench•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Plays just 18 minutes Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Three swipes in blowout defeat•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: To come off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...