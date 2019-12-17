Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Productive in second straight start

Murray had 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3PT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss at Houston.

Murray has started back-to-back games for the Spurs, and he has looked productive on both ends of the court in both contests so he should remain on that role moving forward. His next chance to play will come Thursday at home against the Nets.