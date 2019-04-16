Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Progresses to contact work
Murray (knee) has progressed to participating in contact work, Jeff Garcia of Spurs Zone reports.
In a video, Murray can be seen taking contact on a post up before spinning and dunking. This is great news for the promising young guard, as it appears he'll be healthy for the offseason. The emergence of Derrick White complicates things for Murray's future role, but Murray still figures to hold a significant role in the Spurs' rotation come 2019-20.
