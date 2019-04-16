Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Progresses to contact work

Murray (knee) has progressed to participating in contact work, Jeff Garcia of Spurs Zone reports.

In a video, Murray can be seen taking contact on a post up before spinning and dunking. This is great news for the promising young guard, as it appears he'll be healthy for the offseason. The emergence of Derrick White complicates things for Murray's future role, but Murray still figures to hold a significant role in the Spurs' rotation come 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...