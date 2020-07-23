Murray finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3PT), three assists and four rebounds in Thursday's scrimmage against Milwaukee.
The rangy guard came out aggressively, leading the team in field goal attempts while playing just 18 minutes. Murray hit his only attempt from downtown, but the Spurs were a minus-14 when he was on the floor.
