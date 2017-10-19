Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Puts up 16 in start

Murray posted 15 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Murray has officially outdueled Patty Mills to take the reins at point guard for the Spurs, filling the space vacated by Tony Parker. Mills will still put in minutes but Popovich seems happy with Murray's upside. He certainly shows a lot of innate talent on the floor in his second year, but the Spurs can get finicky offensively, so Murray should be viewed with some caution from a fantasy perspective. the Spurs did rank tenth in assists per game last season, so Murray is in a good system to produce, so look for him to be more relevant as he finds his footing as a starter.