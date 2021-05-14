Murray (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Ty Jager reports.
Murray is coming off of one of the best games of his season as he almost notched a triple-double. If Murray is unable to play Saturday expect Patty Mills and Tre Jones to see many more minutes against the Suns.
