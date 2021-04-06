Murray (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game at Denver, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The 24-year-old sat out Monday's matchup with Cleveland due to soreness in his right foot, and his status for Wednesday's contest remains up in the air. Derrick White should take over starting point duties should Murray be sidelined again Wednesday, with Tre Jones likely to work in reserve.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Won't play Monday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Efficient with 20 points in loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Steals three in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Posts 14/8/8 line in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet Thursday•