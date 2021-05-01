Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to left knee soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Murray had a strong April, as he averaged 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.9 minutes. If he sits out Sunday, look for Patty Mills, Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker to see more minutes.