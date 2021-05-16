Murray (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against Phoenix, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.
Murray missed Saturday's front end of the back-to-back, but he still has a chance to suit up in the last game of the regular season. Patty Mills, Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker (quad) could see increased minutes if Murray is sidelined again.
