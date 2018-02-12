Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable vs. Jazz
Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game agains the Jazz.
Coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday that Murray has no timetable for a return as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, but it looks like there is at least a chance that the young point guard could return Monday given his questionable tag. However, given the Spurs' history with how they handle injuries, they'll likely choose to exercise as much caution as necessary. Expect an update on Murray's status after the team's shootaround Monday morning.
