Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable with illness
Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to an illness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Murray is at risk of missing his first game since Jan. 4. If he ends up sidelined, Derrick White and Patty Mills could see extra run.
