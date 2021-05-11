Murray scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with nine assists, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Murray paced the team with nine assists, marking the eighth time this season he's reached that total. He also scored well and shot efficiently from all areas over the floor. Murray is set to establish career-high marks in nearly every statistical category -- aside from steals -- and is currently averaging 15.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.0 minutes per game.