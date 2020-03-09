Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Rakes in steals

Murray put up 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt) to go with seven rebounds, six assists, six steals and one block in 31 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 132-129 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Coming off a dreadful 3-for-16 shooting performance in Friday's blowout loss to the Nets, Murray bounced back in impressive fashion to finish out the weekend, delivering one of his better all-around lines of the season. Murray's scoring isn't the most reliable from game to game, but fantasy managers roster him primarily for his rebounds, assists and steals, and he's been providing those in droves lately. Since the All-Star break, Murray is averaging 5.6 boards, 4.9 dimes and 2.3 steals per contest.