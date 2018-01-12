Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Records double-double in loss
Murray provided 14 points (7-14 FG), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 26 minutes during Thursday's 93-81 loss to the Lakers.
The youngster appears to be Tony Parker's heir apparent at point guard, but Patty Mills has outplayed him often. That was not the case Thursday, as Mills went 0-for-5 from the floor and hit the bench, clearing the way for Murray to put up an interesting rebound-heavy stat line. The Spurs' backcourt situation is still difficult to predict, so while both Murray and Mills have some value, it isn't enough to warrant high ownership at this juncture.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting Thursday at Lakers•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Shifting back to bench role Monday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Set to start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Slated for bench role Tuesday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...