Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Records double-double in loss

Murray provided 14 points (7-14 FG), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 26 minutes during Thursday's 93-81 loss to the Lakers.

The youngster appears to be Tony Parker's heir apparent at point guard, but Patty Mills has outplayed him often. That was not the case Thursday, as Mills went 0-for-5 from the floor and hit the bench, clearing the way for Murray to put up an interesting rebound-heavy stat line. The Spurs' backcourt situation is still difficult to predict, so while both Murray and Mills have some value, it isn't enough to warrant high ownership at this juncture.