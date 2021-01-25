Murray (ankle) totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 win over the Wizards.

After picking up a minor ankle sprain early in the Spurs' previous game Friday against the Mavericks, Murray shook off the injury to continue his breakout season in his return to the lineup. The triple-double was already the second of the season for the Murray, who continues to provide elite rebounding production from the point guard spot (7.1 per game).