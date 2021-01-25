Murray totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 win over the Wizards.

It's been a breakout year so far for Murray, who is finally enjoying a stretch without injury concerns. It's not often that you see a point guard who has a nose for the glass, but Murray's averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, which is good enough for 45th in the league. He's put up similar totals in previous years, and it's a nice added dimension to consider when rostering the guard.