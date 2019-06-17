Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Recovery proceeding as expected
Murray (knee) is expected to be back to full strength for the beginning of the Spurs' training camp in the fall, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. "He does his workouts. He does everything we want him to do," coach Gregg Popovich said of Murray. "He is excited about next season and he has been like that since the beginning of his rehab."
Viewed by many as a breakout candidate heading into 2018-19 while inheriting the starting point guard gig from the departed Tony Parker, Murray never received his chance to run the show after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the preseason. Murray, who will be 11 months removed from knee surgery by the time camp rolls around, already displayed notable progress before the Spurs' playoff run ended in late April. He had already resumed contact work and was dunking without any complications, so he'll likely turn his focus to building strength in his knee during the summer before returning to action without restrictions. Derrick White performed admirably as the Spurs' primary point guard last season, but he could shift over to shooting guard with Murray healthy again in 2019-20, which would give San Antonio one of the league's better defensive backcourts.
